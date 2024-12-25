J&K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

New Delhi: Five soldiers lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries after an Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet-deep gorge in Poonch district on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was en route to Banoi, officials said.

A defence spokesperson stated, “The cause of the accident is being ascertained, but it is possible that the driver lost control at the turn of the road.” Rescue teams have retrieved the bodies of the deceased soldiers from the gorge, while the injured have been shifted to a field hospital in Poonch. One of the injured is reportedly in critical condition.

In a statement, the Army clarified that there was no terror link to the incident. “A terrorist-initiated incident has been positively ruled out after confirmation from ground sources. The location of our post, approximately 130 meters from the site, and the proximity of the backup vehicle, 40 meters away, confirm this,” the spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar and all ranks of Dhruva Command extended their condolences to the families of the deceased. “Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Northern Command stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The White Knight Corps also expressed its sorrow, saying, “All ranks of the White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care.”

The Army has initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.