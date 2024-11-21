Jharkhand records 68% turnout, Maharashtra 65% as high-stakes Assembly elections end

Ranchi/ Mumbai: Jharkhand and Maharashtra, two politically vibrant states, saw substantial voter participation in their respective Assembly elections on Wednesday. With voters turning out in large numbers, both states witnessed peaceful polling under tight security arrangements. The results will now be declared on November 23.

The second and final phase of polling in Jharkhand’s Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with 68 per cent of the 1.23 crore voters exercising their franchise. This turnout surpasses the 67.04 per cent recorded in 2019, signalling strong public engagement in the democratic process.

Polling took place in 38 constituencies across 12 districts, sealing the fate of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM), his wife Kalpana Soren, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP). The first phase, on November 13, saw over 66 percent turnout across 43 seats, making the overall turnout higher than 63.9 percent in the 2019 polls.

Despite threats from Maoist groups, the elections remained largely peaceful, with no significant incidents reported apart from Maoists torching five trucks in Latehar before polling began. To ensure smooth voting, 585 companies of paramilitary forces, alongside state armed forces and specialised units like Cobra and Jaguar, were deployed. Polling in Maoist-affected areas was conducted under Stringent security, with nearly 900 booths classified as critical.

Jamtara district recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.16 per cent, while Bokaro registered the lowest at 60.97 per cent. Among constituencies, Maheshpur stood out with 79.4 per cent turnout, reflecting the electorate’s enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s constituency, Barhait, witnessed 66.13 per cent turnout, while Gandey, where Kalpana Soren is seeking re-election, recorded 72.83 per cent. The BJP’s state president, Babulal Marandi, and prominent leaders like Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto also vied for seats in this phase.The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc hopes to retain power, riding on welfare schemes and promises of development. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA has aggressively campaigned, targeting the JMM government over corruption allegations.

The INDIA bloc fielded candidates from JMM, Congress, and RJD, while the BJP allied with the AJSU Party and others to mount a robust challenge.In Maharashtra, Wednesday’s Assembly elections saw an estimated 65 per cent voter turnout, slightly above the 61.74 per cent recorded in 2019. Over 4,100 candidates contested across 288 constituencies, with the fate of political heavyweights hanging in the balance.The Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district recorded an impressive 69.63 per cent turnout, showcasing a resilient democratic spirit in a region marked by insurgency.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the state’s financial hub, had a relatively low turnout at 51.41 per cent, only marginally higher than its 50.67 per cent in 2019.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is fighting to retain power, contesting 149 seats in collaboration with Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), hopes to capitalise on its strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 30 out of 48 seats.Smaller parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) also fielded candidates, adding to the electoral complexity.

The elections were marked by allegations of corruption and infighting. Cases of cash-for-vote scams and alleged Bitcoin transactions involving political leaders from both alliances surfaced ahead of the polls. Despite these controversies, prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi, rallied for voter participation, emphasizing the significance of the “festival of democracy.”

Adding a touch of star power, Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar cast their votes, urging citizens to do the same. Early voters included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized the civic responsibility of voting.