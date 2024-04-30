Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks bail on health grounds

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case on the ground that both he and his wife were suffering from terminal cancer. A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar on Tuesday said it would hear the plea on May 3. In his plea, Goyal said the medical conditions of his wife and himself have taken a toll on his mental health and as per a psychological report, he is suffering from major depression. "As per the report, Goyal is severely depressed and expresses a dread of the future, has suicidal ideation and a sense of hopeless resignation," the petition said.

In the present condition, not permitting Goyal to be with his wife was a gross violation of the basic human rights, the plea said. "In the twilight of their lives, whilst they both battle life-threatening conditions, they (Goyal and his wife) must be permitted to provide each other succour as each other's primary caregiver," the petition said. Goyal is presently undergoing chemotherapy, after which he would require a clean, sterile, sanitized and hygienic environment and hence cannot be sent back to jail, it said. "The special court while refusing him (Goyal) bail has proceeded on the premise that mere hospitalisation would suffice without realising the post-treatment case required and also the critical condition of his wife," the petition said. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court on the same day considering her age and medical condition. In February this year, a special court permitted Goyal to be admitted in a hospital of his choice for a period of two months for medical treatment The special court had, however, denied bail to Goyal, noting that he was being provided treatment at the hospital of his choice and was being taken care of by doctors. The court had also said that Goyal's wife was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Goyal sought bail from the high court on the merits of the case too and said he has been implicated in a false case. Goyal claimed that every single rupee of the money received from the Canara Bank was utilised by JIL (Jet Airways India Ltd) towards legitimate business purposes. He added that he was a non-executive director/ chairman of JIL and hence had no powers of management of its day-to-day affairs. "The allegation that the money was issued for illegitimate purposes is ex-facie frivolous," the plea said. It added that the probe against him is over and a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) has also been filed by the ED and hence his custody was not required.

Goyal in his plea said his right to life and dignity cannot be curtailed or suspended merely because he is accused of an economic offence.