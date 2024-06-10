JEE-Advanced results declared, Ved Lahoti tops with highest ever marks

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were released Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone achieving the highest rank by scoring 355 out of 360 marks, setting a new record. The previous highest score was 352, recorded in 2022.



IIT Madras, which conducted the JEE-Advanced this year, announced that Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone is the top female candidate, with a score of 332 marks and an all-India rank of 7.

Among the top 10 rank-holders, four are from the IIT Madras zone. Aditya from the Delhi zone secured the second rank, while Bhogalpalli Sandesh from the Madras zone claimed the third position.

The subsequent top ranks were achieved by Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras zone), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone), and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).

The IIT Madras zone produced the highest number of qualifying candidates, followed by the IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay zones.

Among the top 500 candidates, 145 are from the IIT Madras zone, 136 from the IIT Bombay zone, and 122 from the IIT Delhi zone.

Seven foreign candidates qualified for the exam, along with 179 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

A senior IIT Madras official explained the criteria for inclusion in the rank list: “The aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates must satisfy both subject-wise and aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list.”

Out of the 1,80,200 candidates who appeared for both papers in the IIT-JEE Advanced, 48,248 qualified, including 7,964 female candidates.

JEE-Main, which serves as the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced, was conducted on May 26. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling is set to begin on Monday.