JD(U) secures two key portfolios in Modi's new cabinet amid coalition talks

The Janata Dal (United) is set to obtain two significant positions in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet, as confirmed by party insiders. The proposed candidates are senior leaders Lalan Singh, elected to the Lok Sabha from Bihar's Munger, and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Nath Thakur, son of Bharat Ratna recipient Karpoori Thakur.

This decision came from a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which was held to finalize cabinet appointments ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow. JD(U), having won 12 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, had requested two cabinet berths. Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is vying for four portfolios and the parliamentary speaker's post.

Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have emerged as pivotal figures in the formation of the new government, following the BJP's securing of 240 seats, short of the 272 needed for a majority. The NDA collectively garnered 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, ensuring Prime Minister Modi a third consecutive term.

These coalition discussions mark a return to pre-2014 dynamics when alliance negotiations were crucial in government formation. Speculation about Nitish Kumar rejoining the INDIA bloc arose after it became apparent that the BJP would not reach the 272-seat majority on its own. Prominent INDIA leaders, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, hinted at extending an olive branch to Kumar.

However, sources close to Nitish Kumar dispelled these rumors on Thursday, emphasizing ongoing talks with the BJP about ministerial positions. They reminded the BJP leadership that Kumar had previously left the INDIA bloc due to delays in being named its Convenor, highlighting the delicate nature of the current negotiations.