JD(U), RJD, YSRCP, BJD push for special status for Bihar, AP, Odisha

New Delhi: Ahead of the first full Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, several political parties, both from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition, have demanded “special status” for their respective states. At an all-party meeting held in the national capital on Sunday, leaders from the JD(U), RJD, YSRCP, and BJD highlighted the need for the Centre to grant special category status to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.



The Janata Dal-United (JD-U), a coalition partner in the ruling NDA, has been persistent in its demand for special status for Bihar. The party stated that if there are technical issues in granting this status, a special package should be considered instead.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh stressed that special category status is crucial for the state’s development. They criticised the ruling TDP for not advocating this issue, alleging a compromise with the BJP. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a dharna in Delhi on Wednesday, addressing the state’s law and order situation.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose not to attend the meeting, as July 21 is observed as Martyrs Day in honour of the 13 Congress supporters who were killed in 1993 during a police firing in Kolkata. This event occurred while they marched towards the state secretariat, Writers Buildings, during the tenure of the CPI(M)-led Left Front government in West Bengal.

The Congress requested the position of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for the Opposition. They also brought up the issue of exam paper leaks, specifically mentioning the NEET, a highly regarded medical entrance examination. Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress leader, stated at the meeting that the Opposition should have the opportunity to raise their concerns in Parliament. This was in response to Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, who had called for cooperation from all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament.

Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reiterated its longstanding demand for special category status due to the state’s frequent natural disasters. BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra highlighted various issues, including poor maintenance of national highways, stalled coastal highway projects, and the need for infrastructure improvements such as the Odisha Capital Region Ring Road. The BJD has also raised concerns about the stalled housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and called for more Kendriya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Schools in the state.

The BJD has pushed for full-fledged AIIMS hospitals in Sambalpur, Koraput, and Balasore, similar to the one in Bhubaneswar. For employment, they proposed the establishment of IT parks, semiconductor parks, MSME parks, textile parks, and industrial corridors.

For tribal development, the BJD submitted proposals to include various communities in the Scheduled Tribes list and advocated for including several tribal languages in the Constitution’s 8th Schedule. They also demanded the removal of GST on Kendu Leaves, highlighting the adverse impact on nearly 10 lakh workers.

The BJD has criticised the central government’s handling of the Fasal Bima Yojana and demanded a minimum support price (MSP) for paddy as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. They also stressed the need for better fertiliser availability, improved railway connectivity, and increased coal royalty for Odisha.

The party has called for implementing the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies and advocated for 100 per cent mobile and digital connectivity across Odisha.

Special Category Status grants state several financial advantages, including 90 per cent funding from the central government for centrally-sponsored schemes, tax breaks, duty concessions, and a higher share of the central government’s budgetary support. This status aims to boost the development of economically and geographically disadvantaged states.

The Monsoon Session will commence on July 22 and will have 19 sittings till August 12.