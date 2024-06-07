JD(U), LJP demand review of Agnipath scheme

NEW DELHI: In the first indication that the Modi 3.0 government at the Centre could be different from the first two of 2014 and 2019, NDA ally Janata Dal (U) has fired the first salvo, saying the party will seek a review of the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.



KC Tyagi, chief spokesperson of JD(U) and a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said there is resentment against the scheme in several states. “We will seek a review of Agniveer. We are not opposing it,’’ he said.

The Agnipath scheme was launched in 2022 to provide for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has openly criticised the defence scheme with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making it the poll pitch, promising to scrap it if the party came to power. Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also demanded scrapping of the scheme which had led to widespread protests by the youth in many states. LJP’s Chirag Paswan also said that he favoured a review of the Agnipath scheme and a nation-wide caste census.

It would be for the BJP to assess the demand of the allies and see how it can be accommodated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already indicated that he was ready to revisit the shortcomings in the scheme.