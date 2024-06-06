JD(U) lays out demands beyond Ministerial for NDA government

In a strategic move, the JD(U) has expanded its list of expectations from the incoming NDA government, with a keen focus on a review of the Agnipath Army recruitment scheme. Alongside the demand for four ministerial berths, the party is poised to advocate for Bihar's long-standing plea for special status, marking its influence in the government formation process.

JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar orchestrated a series of deliberations on Thursday, including sessions with the 12 newly elected MPs, at his residence on Kamraj Lane in Delhi.

Speaking after these meetings, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi highlighted the party's stance, emphasizing that their support for the NDA remains unwavering but not without conditions. He pointed out the prevailing discontent among voters regarding the Agnipath scheme, calling for comprehensive discussions to rectify its shortcomings. Cities like Patna have witnessed protests against the scheme, which involves easing off 75% of recruits with monetary benefits after four years of service.

Furthermore, Tyagi stressed Bihar's justified demand for special status, citing post-Jharkhand separation adversities such as unemployment. He asserted that this designation could alleviate Bihar's challenges significantly.

Addressing the BJP's proposition for a uniform civil code (UCC), Tyagi advocated for broader consultations with all chief ministers and political entities to reach a consensus. While favouring the incorporation of democratic elements of the UCC, he underscored the importance of addressing sensitive religious aspects through dialogue.

Echoing Tyagi's sentiments, a senior JD(U) leader in Patna emphasized the party's transparent stance on critical issues, including stability assurance for the NDA government in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The discussions at Nitish's residence involved prominent JD(U) figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Lok Sabha MPs Lallan Singh and Alok Kumar Suman, alongside key leaders like Ashok Choudhary and Khiru Mahato.

Looking ahead, JD(U) MP Lallan Singh disclosed plans for the party's Parliamentary Board meeting, emphasizing the significance of dialogue with the government on Bihar's special status. With 12 MPs, the JD(U) holds pivotal sway in government formation, with its demands poised to shape the contours of the NDA's policies and decisions.