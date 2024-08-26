JD(U) joins Congress, SP, AAP in condemning Israel's Gaza offensive

New Delhi: In a significant development that could strain relations within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a senior Janata Dal (United) leader has joined forces with Opposition parties to condemn Israel's military actions in Gaza and call for an immediate halt to India's arms supply to the country.



The joint statement, signed by members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and JD(U), marks a rare moment of unity among diverse political factions on a contentious foreign policy issue. The signatories have denounced what they term as "ongoing Zionist aggression" and the "heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel."

Key figures behind this initiative include Samajwadi Party MPs Javed Ali and Mohibbulah, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, and Congress’ Danish Ali. They convened alongside Mohammad Makram Balawi, Secretary General of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, a pro-Palestinian organization, to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The statement pulled no punches in its criticism of Israel’s military campaign, describing it as “not only an affront to humanity but also a gross violation of international law and the principles of justice and peace.” The politicians have urged the Indian government to take a more active role in promoting peace and justice for the victims of the conflict.

Highlighting India’s historical support for the Palestinian cause, the signatories reminded that India was the first non-Arab country to recognize the State of Palestine in 1988. They emphasised India’s consistent backing of Palestinian rights to self-determination, sovereignty, and liberation.

They urged the Indian government to cease the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and call upon the Government of India and the international community to act swiftly to implement the UNSC resolutions and to end this aggression and ensure peace and justice for the victims of the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” they said.

This move by opposition parties comes against the backdrop of India’s carefully balanced approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict. While condemning Hamas’s actions, India has also called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law. In October 2023, India abstained from a UN General Assembly vote on the Israel-Hamas war, maintaining its neutral stance.

The BJP, responding to the Opposition’s criticism, defended the government’s position as “steadfast and consistent.” Party spokespersons warned that those choosing to “side with terror” do so at their own peril, implying that support for Palestine could be misconstrued as support for Hamas.

The participation of Congress leaders in this joint statement is particularly noteworthy, given the party’s traditionally measured stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. It aligns with recent statements by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been vocal in her criticism of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

In July, Priyanka Gandhi framed the conflict in stark terms of “barbarism vs civilization,” calling for global condemnation of what she described as “the Israeli government’s genocidal actions.” Her statements represent a departure from the Congress party’s historical approach, potentially signalling a shift in the party’s foreign policy stance.

with agency inputs