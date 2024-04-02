JD (U) launches campaign theme song 'Badha badha ho, lada lada ho Nitish Kumar' for Lok Sabha polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Tuesday came out with a theme song for the Lok Sabha polls seeking to project its septuagenarian president as one who could "march ahead and fight".

The colloquial Bihari number 'Badha badha ho, lada lada ho (march ahead and fight) Nitish Kumar' was launched at the JD(U) office here, in the presence of several senior leaders, including Bihar ministers--Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaoudhary and party's Rajya Sabha MPs, Sanjay Jha and Anil Hegde.

Party leaders also flagged off campaign vehicles that will be used by the JD(U) candidates in their respective constituencies during the campaign.

Encomiums are showered, in the song, on Kumar for taking charge of the state when it was "a crown of thorns", and "bringing back the honour that had been lost".

The song highlights the developmental works done by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar in the state. It also highlights the state government initiatives taken for the upliftment of women and raising the quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.

Talking to reporters, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, said, "With the release of this theme song, the party has formally launched our campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state. The theme song highlights how our chief minister has turned dreams of youth and the general public into reality."

Lok Sabha elections for the 40 seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP is contesting on 17 seats, JD-U 16, LJP-R of Chirag Paswan five and the HAM-S of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and the RLM of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha one each.

Of the 16 JD(U) candidates, six candidates are from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and five are from Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).