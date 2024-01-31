Jaswant Singh’s son injured in car accident, daughter-in-law killed

Alwar: Congress leader Manvendra Singh’s wife was killed and the former MP and his son injured when their car met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said. Manvendra Singh, who is son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi. The driver lost control of the car and collided with a wall. Police said that while the exact cause of the crash was not yet clear, it appeared that the driver ‘lost control of the vehicle which hit the sidewall.’