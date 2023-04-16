Japanese PM Kishida unhurt after blast during campaign event

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart escaped unharmed and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, “Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence.”

Although no one was hurt, and Kishida planned to continue campaigning Saturday, the chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics.

Kishida was visiting Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election, and the explosion occurred just before he was to begin his speech.

A young man believed to be a suspect was arrested Saturday at the scene after he allegedly threw “the suspicious object,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Matsuno refused to comment on the suspect’s motive and background, saying police are still investigating.

TV footage shows Kishida standing with his back to the crowd. His security detail suddenly points to the ground near him, and the prime minister whips around, looking alarmed.

The camera quickly turns to the crowd just as several people, including uniformed and plainclothes police officers, converge on a young man wearing a white surgical mask and holding what appears to be another device, a long silver tube.

As they collapse on top of the man, working to remove the tube from his hands, a much larger explosion is heard near where Kishida had been standing.

The crowd scatters in panic as police roughly drag the man away.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the explosive device was or how many the suspect had, but some reports said it was a smoke or pipe bomb, possibly with a delayed fuse.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which came on the eve of a major international forum in Japan.

Abe’s assassination, which shocked a nation that prides itself on public safety and extremely tight gun controls, came as he delivered a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Amid a national outcry, police have tightened their protective measures following a subsequent investigation that found holes in Abe’s security. Security has been also ramped up in Japan as senior diplomats from some of the world’s most powerful democracies arrive for Sunday’s G-7 foreign minister meetings. Kishida will host a May 19-21 G-7 leaders’ summit in his hometown of Hiroshima.