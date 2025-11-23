Jammu needs strategy to turn pilgrims into long-stay tourists: J-K chief secretary

Jammu: A targeted strategy is needed to convert the rising pilgrim footfall in Jammu into longer tourist stays by promoting the region's wider leisure, heritage, adventure and spiritual attractions beyond the main pilgrimage route, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has said.

He stressed on proactive use of digital platforms and social media, including collaboration with influencers, to expand outreach and attract national as well as international tourists.

Dulloo was chairing a meeting to review the works and initiatives undertaken by the Tourism Department for promoting and strengthening tourism across Jammu region here, an official spokesman said.

He said the review focused on evaluating progress, enhancing infrastructure, and formulating strategies to position Jammu as a vibrant, year-round tourism destination.

Emphasising the immense tourism potential of the region, the chief secretary directed the department to intensify promotion and publicity of existing and emerging tourism circuits while ensuring timely completion of all ongoing works.

He underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to convert the massive influx of pilgrims into multi-day tourists by encouraging them to explore leisure, heritage, adventure and spiritual experiences beyond traditional pilgrimage routes.

He noted that the initiation of adventure activities such as rafting, paragliding, bungee jumping and water sports would transform Jammu into a round-the-year tourism hub while simultaneously creating significant employment opportunities for local youth.

The chief secretary reviewed the progress of key pilgrimage circuits, including Katra-Shivkhori and Uttarbehni-Purmandal, alongside adventure circuits covering Aithem Jammu, Chenab Rail Bridge, Baradari (Reasi) and Ranjit Sagar Lake (Kathua).

He also took stock of promotional initiatives in Patnitop-Sanasar, Surinsar-Mansar, Rajouri-Poonch and the leisure circuits of Bani-Bhadarwah, Sinthan and Wadwan.

Director Tourism Jammu, Vikas Gupta, detailed the works executed and promotional efforts undertaken across various circuits.

He elaborated on the Katra-Shivkhori circuit, integrating major religious centres, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shivkhori and historic sites such as Krimchi Temples, Raghunath Temple and Ranbireshwar Temple.

He said works worth Rs 3.55 crore have been completed at Shivkhori during the current year, while Detailed Project Reports amounting to Rs 44.53 crore have been prepared for infrastructure development at Katra under the PRASAD scheme.

Additionally, works worth Rs 11.50 crore have been undertaken at the Uttarbehni-Purmandal circuit to boost tourism.

Tourism department officials also presented a comprehensive overview of departmental initiatives, highlighting a multi-faceted approach focused on thematic circuits, heritage experiences, adventure tourism, infrastructure augmentation and promotion of offbeat destinations.

These efforts aim at increasing tourist footfall and encouraging longer stays by offering customised experiences aligned with diverse interests, they said.

The meeting was further apprised that a half marathon will be organised annually on the third Sunday of March, capitalising on Jammu's pleasant weather and peak tourist season.

This initiative to be started this year is going to be launched in December, aiming at establishing Jammu as an independent and holistic tourist destination offering world-class facilities and diverse experiences to its visitors, the officials said.