Jammu & Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists 'encircled' by the state police in Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag district where three security officers were killed in an encounter a day earlier.

"In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a major rank officer and a Deputy superintendent of police were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Wednesday.