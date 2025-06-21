Jaiswal marks first Test in England with gritty century, enters record books

Leeds: Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his remarkable rise in Test cricket by scoring his fifth century on Friday during India’s first innings against England at Headingley. Playing his debut Test in England, the 23-year-old left-hander reached the three-figure mark in 144 deliveries, showcasing patience and composure.

Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to register a century in his maiden Test appearance in both England and Australia. He had earlier achieved the feat in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

The milestone also placed him in an elite group of Indian batters — including Sourav Ganguly and Vijay Manjrekar — who have scored hundreds in their first Test innings in England.

“This is a special moment for me,” Jaiswal told broadcasters after the day’s play. “It’s always been a dream to play in England, and to get a hundred here makes it even more memorable.”

The innings stood out for Jaiswal’s control outside the off-stump, a departure from his typically aggressive approach. Having been dismissed in that zone during recent tour games against the England Lions, Jaiswal appeared more calculated this time.

England’s bowlers struggled for consistency on a slow pitch, often allowing Jaiswal and his teammates to capitalise on loose deliveries. He played several elegant strokes, including a fluent off-drive and a well-timed six off Josh Tongue.