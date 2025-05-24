Jaishankar’s visit injects fresh momentum into India-Germany Strategic Partnership: MEA

Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive discussions with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further expand collaboration in key strategic areas, including defence and AI. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement here said the external affairs minister visited Germany from May 22-24. His visit within a month of the new government formation in Germany is “reflective of the high priority” both sides attach to bilateral ties, it said. The ministry said Jaishankar’s visit to Germany at the time when both countries are celebrating the milestone of completion of 25 years of Strategic Partnership is “significant”. “It led to renewed engagement with the newly-constituted German government, injecting fresh momentum into the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and reaffirming commitment of both sides to further strengthening political, economic, technological and people-to-people ties between India and Germany. Germany is a strong votary for furthering India-EU ties, including for expeditious conclusion of FTA,” it said. During the visit, Jaishankar called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held comprehensive talks with his counterpart, and met with Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor.

He also engaged with members of the German Parliament, foreign and security policy experts and members of the Indian community. In his meeting with Chancellor Merz, the external affairs minister conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new federal government in Germany. “Chancellor Merz expressed strong support for further deepening the increasingly multi-faceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors. The EAM also conveyed India’s appreciation for the German government’s expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism,” the MEA said. The external affairs minister had extensive discussions with Foreign Minister Wadephul covering the “full spectrum of bilateral cooperation”. “The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to further expand collaboration in key strategic areas including defence, digital technologies, AI, green and sustainable development and talent mobility,” it said. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, reaffirming their countries’ shared position on combating terrorism without exception, upholding international law, and promoting a multipolar, rules-based international order.

The ministers also launched the official logo commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership. Jaishankar also held productive discussions with Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor. “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic, defence, and security cooperation, including in the areas of cyber security, Indo-Pacific, and defence industrial collaboration,” it said. Jaishankar’s meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy focussed on further strengthening India-Germany and India-EU trade and investment ties. “Both sides also discussed the progress in the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership including in the field of green hydrogen and infrastructure sector and railways,” it added. The minister also interacted with parliamentarians from across the political spectrum. These interactions focused on advancing political dialogue, strengthening economic and technological cooperation, and exchanging views on key global and regional developments, it said. The external affairs minister participated in a high-level think-tank dialogue at the DGAP (German Council on Foreign Relations), engaging with thought leaders and experts on foreign and security policy to advance India-Germany strategic partnership in promoting global security and stability. “He also chaired the regional HOMs Conference with participation of India’s Ambassadors/High Commissioners in European countries,” it said.