Jaishankar's Japan visit provided opportunity to explore ways to qualitatively transform bilateral special strategic partnership: MEA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Japan provided a timely opportunity to take stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation and explore ways to qualitatively transform the special strategic partnership, an official statement said on Saturday.

Jaishankar was in Japan on a three-day visit. During the visit, he called on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to him.

He also briefed Kishida about recent developments in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and sought his guidance to further strengthen the relationship.

On March 7, Jaishankar held the 16th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, reviewing the broad canvas of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including political exchanges; trade, investment, infrastructure and technology collaboration; developmental coordination; defence and security cooperation; as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The two Ministers agreed to make the relationship responsive to contemporary demands and foster better understanding between our two peoples.

Their discussion touched on topics like cooperation for building respective semiconductor ecosystems, green technologies, defence equipment and technology, digital payments, mobility arrangements, and the promotion of the Japanese language in India.

The dialogue also covered regional issues of mutual interest in the Indo-Pacific and major global developments.

"EAM's visit to Japan provided a timely opportunity to take stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation and explore ways to qualitatively transform the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, in its 10th year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar also met with senior political leaders, including Taro Aso, Vice President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of LDP; and Yoshihide Suga, Chairman of Japan India Association. Strong sentiment of support for bilateral partnership was clearly evidenced in these meetings, the statement said.

During the visit, he also met Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi conveying his condolence over the demise of Madam Yoko Abe, mother of late premier, the statement said.

Utilising his visit, he interacted with a wide cross-section of the public and opinion makers in Japan.

He attended the inaugural Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo and delivered remarks on India-Japan bilateral relations in the overall context of the evolving global trends.

The minister also addressed the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership, outlining the historical and current trajectories in the relationship and reflecting on the new possibilities.