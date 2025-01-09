Jaishankar stresses on importance of diaspora as India strives to build 'global workforce'

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the diaspora has become more important with each passing year as India strives to build a "global workforce". Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here, Jaishankar said that in times of difficulty abroad, they can be confident that the Narendra Modi government "has got your back". "We are proud of the achievements of our Indian diaspora," he said. "In a globalised era, the diaspora has become more important with each passing year, whether it is technology, best practices or resources, be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flow is invaluable as we strive to build a global workforce," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs minister said the role of the diaspora is immense as they act as the bridge between India and the countries where they live. He said the people-centric changes that the Modi government is promoting are also benefitting the diaspora. "This could enhance the ease of doing business, promote ease of living and facilitate connectivity and travel. The application of digital technologies to ensure diaspora welfare is also apparent," he said. "In the last decade, we have seen the simplification of the passport issues and renewal as well as ease of attestation. Consular services have been improved, welfare measures have been increased and grievance platforms are effective. Embassies and consulates across the world are more responsive. In times of difficulty, you can be confident that the Modi government has got your back," he added. The hosting of the PBD in Odisha is reflective of the Narendra Modi government's Purvodaya policy, he said.

Jaishankar said that in many ways, this eastern state represents the full richness of India's history and culture. Be it darshan of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji, or Lingaraj bhagwan, visiting Konark temple, experiencing cultural festivals, folk arts, state products and cuisine, many of you actually had direct experience of this during this visit. "But as the Foreign minister, I also want to highlight the external impact of Odisha. The famous Bali Yatra is actually a precursor of what is today the Government of India's Act East Policy. When we define ourselves as an Indo-Pacific nation, we do so from the Eastern seaboard of Odisha. This gathering should inspire you all to nurture more strongly our heritage, traditions and identity," Jaishankar said. He told the gathering that "the message that you will take away from this occasion is of a Bharat that is more confident, modernizing and inclusive. Where tradition and technology go hand in hand. When the journey towards viksit Bharat is ongoing. And each one of you, in your own way, can make a difference to the realization of that goal."