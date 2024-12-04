Jaishankar says India seeks fair border deal with China, outlines 3 engagement principles

New Delhi: In a detailed address to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing situation in the India-China border areas and its impact on bilateral relations. The minister highlighted several key developments and outlined the government’s approach to managing these challenges. He noted that India-China relations have been strained since 2020 due to disturbances in the border areas caused by Chinese actions. However, recent diplomatic engagements have led to some improvements. Jaishankar underlined that India remains committed to resolving boundary issues through bilateral discussions. Jaishankar articulated three key principles for engagement with China.

Addressing the territorial disputes, Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that China continues to occupy 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Aksai Chin, and Pakistan ceded 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory to China in 1963. Despite these ongoing disputes, India remains committed to finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution through continued dialogue.

During the summer of 2020, the buildup of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh resulted in face-offs and disrupted patrolling activities. The Indian armed forces responded effectively, overcoming logistical challenges and the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020 led to fatalities for the first time in 45 years and prompted the deployment of heavy weaponry near the LAC. In response, the government implemented a determined counter-deployment and initiated diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

At the same time, Jaishankar informed the Parliament and recalled several agreements since 1988 aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC. These include the 1993 Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility, the 1996 Agreement on Confidence Building Measures, and subsequent protocols and declarations. Following the 2020 counter-deployment, the situation required disengagement from friction points to prevent further incidents. This has been achieved, and the next priority is de-escalation and managing border activities.

The minister further highlighted three key principles: respecting the LAC, not altering the status quo unilaterally, and fully abiding by past agreements. The sustained tension and specific developments in the border areas have adversely affected overall relations with China. The government has made it clear that the development of ties is contingent on mutual sensitivity, respect, and interests.

On the recent agreements, the minister informed that an agreement was reached on October 21, 2024, regarding Depsang and Demchok, addressing obstructions to patrolling activities and access to traditional grazing grounds. This agreement was followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Moreover, the minister and other officials have held several meetings with their Chinese counterparts to discuss disengagement, de-escalation, and confidence-building measures. The conclusion of the disengagement phase allows for discussions on other aspects of bilateral engagement.

Jaishankar also highlighted significant improvements in border infrastructure, including the Atal Tunnel, Sela and Nechiphu Tunnels, Umlingla Pass road, and the extended opening of the Zojila Axis. These enhancements support effective counter-deployment and logistical support for the armed forces. The government expects to discuss de-escalation and effective management of border activities. The Special Representatives and Foreign Secretary level mechanisms will convene soon to explore a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question, the foreign minister informed the Lok Sabha.

Jaishankar sought the support of the House in addressing the complexities of India-China relations, emphasizing that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are prerequisites for the development of ties with China. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring national security and maintaining peace along the border, while also working towards a mutually beneficial relationship with China.