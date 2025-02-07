Jaishankar says deportation not new, assures engagement with US to prevent mistreatment

New Delhi: The process of deportation is not new and has been ongoing for several years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. He added that the government is engaging with the United States to ensure that deported Indians are not mistreated during the process.

Jaishankar’s statement in the Rajya Sabha came amid mounting criticism from Opposition parties regarding the treatment of 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US. The deportees, who arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday aboard a US military aircraft, alleged they were shackled during the journey.

He emphasised the need to focus on dismantling the illegal migration network while also streamlining visas for legitimate travellers.

As criticism in India intensified, the US Border Patrol (USBP) released a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the deportation process. USBP Chief Michael W Banks posted a 24-second clip showing deportees being led into the aircraft. The accompanying statement read:

“... successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws.”

A warning followed: “If you cross illegally, you will be removed.”

The video, filmed at night, showed the rear door of a C-17 transport plane opening, a large cargo pallet being loaded, and a long line of deportees boarding the aircraft. Shackles were visible on their legs, restricting movement to a shuffled walk. After they were seated, US personnel boarded before the aircraft took off.

Jaishankar reiterated that it is the obligation of every country to take back its nationals if found living illegally abroad, subject to verification of nationality.

“This is not a policy applicable to any specific country nor one only practiced by India,” he stated.

He also clarified that US standard operating procedures (SOPs) for deportation, in effect since 2012, permit the use of restraints but do not allow shackling of women and children.

“Further needs of deportees, including food, medical emergencies, and temporary unshackling for toilet breaks, are attended to. This applies to both chartered civilian and military aircraft,” he added.

The minister confirmed that no procedural changes were made for the February 5 deportation flight.

Regarding concerns that some deportees owned properties in the US, Jaishankar said authorities were working with those affected to explore solutions.

“The process of deportation is not new. I repeat, it is not new, and has been ongoing for several years,” he stressed. “We are, of course, engaging with the US government to ensure that returning deportees are not mistreated.”

Citing data available with Indian law enforcement authorities, the minister said in 2009, 734 were deported, 799 in 2010, 597 in 2011, 530 in 2012, and 515 in 2013.

As per Jaishankar’s statement, in 2014 when the NDA government came to power, 591 were deported, followed by 708 in 2015. In 2016, a total of 1,303 were deported, 1,024 in 2017, 1,180 in 2018.

The highest deportation was witnessed in 2019 with 2,042 illegal Indian immigrants being sent back to the country. In 2020 the deportation number was 1,889; 805 in 2021; 862 in 2022; 617 in 2023; 1,368 last year, and 104 so far this year.

Jaishankar noted that deportations are overseen by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the use of restraints follows US policies that have been in place since 2012.

He also emphasised that India’s growing ties with the US are largely driven by people-to-people exchanges, stating, “More than any other relationship, mobility and migration have played a key role in strengthening this partnership.”

The minister acknowledged that illegal migration is often linked to exploitative networks that subject individuals to inhumane conditions.

“Many migrants fall prey to illegal networks and endure harrowing experiences. Some have even lost their lives attempting such journeys,” he said.

Several deportees who arrived on Thursday claimed they were shackled throughout the flight and were only unshackled after landing in Amritsar.

During a heated discussion in Parliament, Opposition members raised concerns about the treatment of deportees. Jaishankar assured them that due process was followed and that deportees had the option of consular access, though many did not request it.

“In every case, we obtained passport details, verified their nationality, and ensured necessary contacts were made,” he said.

He added that authorities have been directed to interview each returnee to understand their journey, identify the agents involved, and take measures to combat illegal migration networks.

“We do not want any misunderstandings about how they were received,” Jaishankar said. “It is up to immigration and customs authorities to determine the mode of deportation, whether military or civilian aircraft. The procedure remains the same.”

The minister reaffirmed that advance notice was given, consular access was available, and all procedures were verified. He also clarified that the issue of student visas does not apply in this case, as the deported individuals were illegal migrants, not students.