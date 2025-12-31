EAM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka for Khaleda Zia’s funeral, hands over PM Modi’s letter to her son

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Zia, who dominated Bangladesh's politics for decades, died on Tuesday in Dhaka. Her funeral will be held at 2 pm. Jaishankar was received at the airport by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, spokesperson of the Indian mission in Dhaka confirmed to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). A special flight carrying the Indian minister landed at Dhaka at 11:30 am, the BSS added. The funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held at Manik Mia Avenue with foreign dignitaries, political leaders, and representatives from various countries expected to attend. Following the funeral, Khaleda will be laid to rest with state honours at around 3:30pm beside her husband, slain president and freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman. Three-time prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for a long time, Zia died in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80. Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral, for which he will travel to Dhaka on Wednesday, an official statement said.