Jaishankar meets Wang in Laos; pushes for early resolution of LAC issues

New Delhi/Vientiane (Laos): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the necessity of “full respect” for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and adherence to past agreements to “stabilise” and “rebuild” bilateral relations with China during a meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday. This meeting, held in Vientiane, Laos, marks their second encounter within a month.



Both leaders were in Laos to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings. They concurred on the importance of providing strong guidance to expedite the disengagement process that began following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

“Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Vientiane today. Continued our ongoing discussions about our bilateral relationship. The state of the border will necessarily be reflected in the state of our ties,” Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings.

India has consistently asserted that its relationship with China cannot normalise without peace in the border areas.

The Jaishankar-Wang talks occurred amid the protracted border dispute in eastern Ladakh, which entered its fifth year in May. “Agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process. Must ensure full respect for the LAC and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise our ties. We should approach the immediate issues with a sense of purpose and urgency,” Jaishankar added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement noting that the meeting provided an opportunity for the two ministers to review the situation since their last meeting in Astana on July 4. “Their talks focused on finding an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations,” the MEA stated.

The MEA further highlighted that both ministers agreed on the necessity of working with urgency to achieve complete disengagement at the earliest. “Peace and tranquillity on the borders and respect for LAC are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations,” it stated.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of the three mutuals—mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity—in bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to convene an early meeting of the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to advance discussions. The ministers also exchanged views on global and regional situations.

In their previous meeting on July 4 in Astana, Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that relations should be based on mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity. The Indian and Chinese militaries have been in a standoff since May 2020, and despite some disengagement, a full resolution remains elusive.with agency inputs