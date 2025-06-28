Jaishankar, Iranian FM discuss fallout of Iran and Israel conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a conversation on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reviewing developments in the aftermath of the 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel.

In a social media post, Jaishankar noted, “Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Appreciate his sharing Iran’s perspective and thinking in the current complex situation.” He also expressed gratitude for Tehran’s role in aiding the evacuation of Indian nationals. “Thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals,” he wrote.

The recent conflict began after the United States reportedly conducted airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, leading to a rapid escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv. A ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday appears to be holding, as per current reports.

India continues to monitor developments in the region closely, particularly in relation to the condition of Iranian nuclear facilities. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, “India is closely following updates from the IAEA about the radiation levels in the affected site.”

Referring to the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Jaiswal added, “We have noted that so far IAEA has reported that the targeted facilities either confirmed no nuclear material, or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, and that radioactive contamination has been limited to the buildings affected by the strikes.”

New Delhi welcomed the ceasefire and once again stated that diplomatic engagement remains critical. “We urge return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability,” Jaiswal said.

India has maintained that lasting stability in West Asia is crucial and continues to advocate peaceful resolution through dialogue.