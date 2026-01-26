Jaishankar hopeful of new phase in India-EU ties as Antonio Costa, von der Leyen arrive

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he expects upcoming summit-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the European Union to open what he described as a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.



Jaishankar made the comments following meetings with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Costa and von der Leyen, who represent the 27-nation bloc, will attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guests on Monday. They are scheduled to hold summit talks with Modi on Tuesday.

According to officials, India and the European Union are expected at the summit to announce the conclusion of a long-pending free trade agreement. The two sides are also set to finalise a strategic defence partnership pact and agree on a framework to facilitate the mobility of Indian professionals. In addition, new initiatives aimed at widening cooperation are likely to be unveiled, alongside discussions on disruptions linked to the economic and security policies of the Trump administration.

Jaishankar shared his remarks on social media, writing verbatim:

“Delighted to welcome President @EUCouncil Antonio Costa and President @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India.

A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister @narendramodi will herald a new chapter in India-European Union relations.”

Von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, while Costa reached the capital on Sunday.

In a separate message posted after her arrival, von der Leyen described India and the European Union as partners offering an alternative approach to global cooperation. Highlighting dialogue and openness, she said their growing strategic ties could help address global divisions caused by conflict, protectionism and political uncertainty. “I’m so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths. And building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible,” she wrote on X.

Earlier, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, von der Leyen said India and the EU were close to a “historic trade agreement” that would create a combined market of two billion people, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP.

India-EU relations have strengthened in recent years. As a bloc, the EU is India’s largest trading partner in goods. In the 2024-25 financial year, total trade in goods stood at about USD 136 billion, with exports valued at roughly USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion.