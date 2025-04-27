Jaishankar discusses 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam with UK Foreign Secretary Lammy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy India's policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism while discussing the "cross-border" links to the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.