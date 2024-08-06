Jaishankar briefs all-party meeting on Bangladesh situation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed an all-party meeting about the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, and appreciated the unanimous support by all parties. In a post on X, he also shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House. "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on the social media platform.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.