Jaipur: Hospital fire kills 6 in ICU; relatives allege negligence

Jaipur: A devastating fire tore through the neuro intensive care unit (ICU) of Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the early hours of Monday, claiming the lives of six critically ill patients and leaving others hospitalised, officials said. The blaze erupted around midnight in a storage area on the ICU’s second floor, and preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Anguished relatives held a brief protest and alleged that authorities were negligent, ignoring warnings and fleeing instead of rescuing the ailing and sick.

According to Dr Anurag Dakhad, in-charge of the hospital’s trauma centre, 11 patients were admitted in the affected ICU at the time.

Six people, two women and four men, died, and five others are currently receiving treatment,” he said. The victims were identified as Pintu from Sikar; Dilip and Bahadur from Jaipur; and Shrinath, Rukmini, and Kusuma from Bharatpur.

The government announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased.

It also removed SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati and Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad from their posts. The two were replaced by Dr Mrinal Joshi and Dr B L Yadav.

The tender of the fire safety agency was cancelled, and legal proceedings were underway against the company, an official said.

Meanwhile, a second ICU on the same floor, housing 14 patients, was successfully evacuated without casualties. “All other patients were moved to safer locations in time,” Dakhad confirmed. The hospital, the largest government medical facility in Rajasthan, caters to critically ill patients from across the state and neighbouring regions.

Scenes at the trauma centre bore stark evidence of the fire’s intensity. Blackened walls, twisted equipment,

shattered glass, and smoke damage told the tale of the rapid blaze. Though some initial reports cited eight fatalities, both Dakhad and hospital superintendent Sushil Bhati clarified that six patients had died.

Hospital staff and attendants struggled to rescue patients as flames and smoke engulfed the ward. Vikas, a ward boy at the centre, told reporters, “We were inside the operating theatre when we heard about the fire, so we immediately rushed to help. We managed to save at least three to four patients, but as the flames intensified, it became impossible to go further.” Police and firefighters faced similar challenges. Firefighters had to break windows to begin extinguishing the fire, which was brought under control in approximately two hours.

Relatives of the deceased and hospitalised patients expressed anger and frustration at what they perceived as a delayed response by hospital authorities. Joginder, the son of victim Rukmini, recounted the chaos: “My mother was recovering and was supposed to be fine. When the smoke started, there were 15 to 16 people in the ward. People were trying to evacuate their own patients. No one helped my mother; my elder brother had to grab a torch from hospital staff and bring her out himself.”

Similarly, Omprakash, whose brother Pintu died in the fire, alleged, “It took an hour and a half before they managed to pull Pintu out. His body was not burned, but his face was completely blackened from the smoke. When we took him outside, there were no doctors present.”

The tragedy prompted swift reactions from national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident tragic, adding that “the local administration is taking every possible step for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected.”

State authorities have ordered an immediate investigation. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and assured that relief measures were being implemented. Health Minister Gajendra Singh visited the hospital and stated, “Guilty will not be spared, and the strictest possible action will be taken. A committee has been formed, which will submit its report within a week. Just compensation will be provided to the victims’ families.”

The state-appointed high-level committee, led by Iqbal Khan, commissioner of the Medical Education Department, will examine the fire’s cause, hospital preparedness, emergency response, and preventive measures to avoid future tragedies. Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma instructed the Jaipur Police Commissioner to form a special team including FSL and fire department experts to conduct a thorough investigation.

The incident sparked protests by patient relatives outside the trauma centre. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham engaged with the agitating families, assuring them of support and continuous monitoring of the situation.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the fire as “heartbreaking” and highlighted the families’ grievances regarding insufficient government communication. He called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, also expressed condolences and demanded accountability. Pilot noted, “This disaster has undoubtedly been caused due to negligence in one of the state’s most renowned hospitals,” and urged swift action against responsible parties.

The trauma centre, located on Tonk Road opposite the main hospital building, remains under heightened surveillance. Staff continue to assist with patient care and recovery, while authorities work to ensure safety and prevent recurrence.