Jagan supported damaging campaign against his mother, sister: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting social media campaigns damaging his sister and mother.

While speaking in the Assembly, the CM gave an example of such a post and said that he couldn't go further as those posts were highly disparaging.

"A person who worked as a CM (Jagan) supported posts (on social media) on his mother and sister," alleged Naidu, citing the name of one Varra Ravindra Reddy who had allegedly indulged in such activities.

Alluding to Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent press conference, Naidu asserted that the YSRCP supremo was feigning ignorance about the social media goings on.

The CM referred to YS Sharmila's recent complaint against social posts that allegedly targeted her.

Further, he accused that social media posts are not sparing even the Home Minister of the state, Vangalapudi Anitha, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and several other eminent persons.

Holding a bunch of printed copies of those social media posts, Naidu said he is losing sleep because of those vitriolic virtual campaigns.

He reiterated his warning that the government will mercilessly crack down on people who harass, defame women and called it an organised crime.