Jadeja, Washington defy England with match-saving tons at Old Trafford

Manchester: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar staged a resolute rearguard on Sunday to help India escape defeat in the fourth Test against England, drawing the match after batting out over two sessions on the final day at Old Trafford.

England had firm control after enforcing a follow-on, reducing India to 0 for 2. However, centuries from Shubman Gill (103), K L Rahul (90), Jadeja (107*) and Washington (101*) turned the tide.

“We backed ourselves to fight till the end,” said Jadeja after the match. “Once we got settled, the focus was just on time.”

England captain Ben Stokes, who bowled through visible discomfort, was keen to

call off play before the final hour, but India continued. Harry Brook offered boundary balls in protest, while Stokes appeared displeased.

The result marked just the second draw in England’s Bazball era.