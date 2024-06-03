Jabalpur collector's son succumbs to heatstroke in Delhi

The city of Jabalpur was enveloped in grief as news emerged of the untimely demise of Amol Saxena, the 21-year-old son of Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena. Amol's tragic passing, attributed to heatstroke, occurred in Delhi on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to initial reports, Amol's condition rapidly deteriorated on Sunday morning, prompting his caretaker to rush him to AIIMS Delhi for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Amol tragically succumbed to the heatstroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Upon learning of his son's critical condition, Collector Deepak Saxena hastened from Nagpur to Delhi, hopeful of reaching in time to be by his son's side. However, fate dealt a cruel blow, and he received the devastating news of Amol's passing before his arrival in the capital. Subsequently, Collector Saxena returned to Jabalpur to mourn with his family and the community.

As the family grapples with this profound loss, preparations are underway for Amol's final rites. The funeral, scheduled for Monday at Gwarighat, will provide an opportunity for loved ones to bid farewell and pay their respects to the departed soul.

While the exact cause of Amol's death awaits confirmation pending a post-mortem report, Collector Saxena has urged AIIMS doctors to conduct a thorough examination to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his son's passing. Once the post-mortem is concluded, Amol's remains will be transported to Jabalpur via air ambulance for the funeral proceedings.

Amol Saxena, a student pursuing a course in film studies in Delhi, leaves behind cherished memories and a profound sense of loss. Collector Saxena, alongside his daughter, who is employed in a private firm in Delhi, mourns the loss of a beloved son and brother.