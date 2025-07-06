J-K: Hizbul supremo among 11 chargesheeted in cross-border narco-terror case

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a narco-terror case here, an official said.

The case was initially lodged by the SIA, Jammu in 2022 and a probe uncovered a well-organised network of terrorist associates and couriers aiding the proscribed outfit by facilitating smuggling of narcotics and raising funds for terror activities, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Besides Sallahuddin, a resident of Sibugh village in central Kashmir's Budgam who is presently operating from across the border, another Hizbul terrorist, Basharat Ahmad Bhat of Khan Sahib area of Budgam, was named in the chargesheet. He operates from Rawalpindi in Pakistan, he said.

The others were identified as Khalid Hussain of Rajouri, Mohd Shokit of Poonch, Javid Ahmed Rather of Budgam, Manzoor Ahmad and Asif Rehman Reshi of Srinagar and Harpreet Singh, Chain Singh, Sahil Kumar, and Sandeepak Singh of Jammu, the official said.

"This network as per the investigations has emerged as a major channel for terror financing in the region," the spokesperson said, adding several of these individuals involved have amassed significant wealth through drug proceeds, despite having negligible legitimate sources of income.

The SIA said the investigation revealed a systematic modus operandi wherein narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The proceeds from the sale of these drugs were deposited in the account of one of the accused, on the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Bhat, the spokesperson said.

He said the accused individuals were allegedly key drug dealers responsible for distributing narcotics among local youth. Some reportedly employed the other accused for selling narcotics to their clientele, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigation points to a larger conspiracy spearheaded by Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir by facilitating terrorist activities.

Further investigation is going on to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in the network, he said.

He said the filing of the chargesheet reflects SIA’s firm commitment to dismantling terror-financing ecosystems and preserving peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.