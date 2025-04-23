J-K govt announces Rs 10L ex-gratia for families of deceased and Rs 2L for seriously injured in Pahalgam attack

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. Making the announcement, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the precious lives lost." The chief minister said no amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J-K government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The chief minister also announced Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. All arrangements have been made to transport of the mortal remains of the deceased back to their homes in a dignified manner, Abdullah said. "The injured are being provided the best medical care. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share in your grief and stand by you in this dark hour," Abdullah said. Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. "Terror will never break our resolve. We will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justic," the chief minister said.