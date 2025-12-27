IT firm CEO, senior executive and her husband held for alleged gang rape in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Udaipur Police have arrested three people, including the chief executive officer and a senior woman executive of a private IT firm, along with the latter’s husband, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a female employee in a moving car after a birthday party earlier this month, officials said.

The arrests were made after the survivor lodged a complaint detailing the events of December 20. The incident allegedly followed a birthday and New Year party hosted by the company’s CEO at a hotel in the Shobhagpura area of Udaipur. According to the complaint, the woman reached the venue around 9 pm and the gathering continued until about 1.30 am. Those present included the CEO, a senior woman executive of the firm and her husband.

District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said the survivor’s statement was recorded and a medical examination was conducted, which found injury marks that prima facie support the allegation of sexual assault. “Failure to act would not have been possible after the evidence collected so far,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police identified the accused as the company’s CEO Jitesh Prakash Sisodia, woman executive head Shilpa Sirohi and her husband Gaurav Sirohi. Sisodia is associated with GKM IT Private Limited. All three were detained on Wednesday, arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four days of police custody.

According to the survivor, when she began feeling intoxicated during the party, she was offered a ride home. The woman executive allegedly suggested an after-party and took her in a car in which Sisodia and Gaurav Sirohi were already seated. During the journey, the car reportedly stopped at a shop to buy a substance resembling cigarettes, which the woman was made to consume. She alleged that she lost consciousness soon after.

In her complaint, the survivor said she regained partial awareness to find herself being assaulted and was repeatedly denied requests to be taken home. She was eventually dropped around 5 am. When she fully regained consciousness, she noticed missing personal belongings, including an earring and clothing items, and injuries to her private parts.

Police said a case has been registered at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are also examining audio and video footage from a webcam installed in the car, which they described as a key piece of evidence. The probe has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma.with agency inputs