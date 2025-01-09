ISRO’s new chairman outlines plans including Chandrayaan-4, space station

Thiruvananthapuram: V Narayanan, a rocket scientist with nearly four decades of experience, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirmed his two-year tenure, which will commence on January 14, 2025, succeeding outgoing chairman S Somanath.

In his first interaction with reporters following the appointment, Narayanan expressed humility about leading the prestigious organization.

“It is such a great organisation. Several great leaders have led it (in the past). I consider it as great luck to be part of it,” he said.

The newly appointed chairman revealed that he first learnt of his selection from the Prime Minister’s Office. “The PM is deciding everything. The PMO has contacted. The current chairman S Somanath sir also called and talked about the new appointment,” Narayanan explained.

Speaking about ISRO’s upcoming missions, Narayanan highlighted that the space agency is entering an exciting phase with several significant projects in the pipeline. Of particular note is the ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission, which aims to push the boundaries of India’s lunar exploration program.

“In Chandrayaan 4, the objective is to land there and come back collecting samples. Works in this regard have already started,” he detailed, building upon India’s historic achievement with Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole.

Among the immediate projects, Narayanan highlighted the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, launched on December 30, with a crucial docking experiment scheduled for January 9. He also mentioned ongoing work at Sriharikota to launch the navigation satellite NVS 02 using a GSLV later this month.

One of the most ambitious projects under Narayanan’s leadership will be the development of India’s first space station, which has received approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The space station will have five modules, and an approval has been granted to launch the first among them during (the year) 2028,” he revealed.

The Gaganyaan program, India’s first human spaceflight mission, remains a top priority. Narayanan confirmed that preparations for the uncrewed module launch are progressing successfully, along with plans to launch a commercial satellite for the United States using ISRO’s Mark III vehicle.

Narayanan brings substantial expertise to his new role, particularly in rocket and spacecraft propulsion. His career at ISRO began in 1984, and he has since held various key positions within the organization. As Project Director for the C25 Cryogenic Project of the GSLV Mk III vehicle, he led the team that successfully developed the C25 Stage, a crucial component of ISRO’s heavy-lift launch vehicle.

His academic credentials include an M Tech in Cryogenic Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur, where he graduated first in his class in 1989. His early career included work on solid propulsion systems for sounding rockets, the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), and the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Before his appointment as chairman, Narayanan served as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in Valiamala, where his expertise in propulsion systems played a vital role in advancing India’s space capabilities.