ISRO achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites

New Delhi/Bengaluru: ISRO successfully completed the separation of the SpaDeX satellites on Thursday, paving the way for upcoming missions including lunar exploration, human spaceflight programs, and the development of India’s own space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on ‘X’.

“SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan,” Singh said. “Congrats team ISRO. And heartening for every Indian,” he said.

Singh said Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) placed in orbit two satellites — SDX01 and SDX02 — to demonstrate the docking experiment in space.

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16.

Later in a statement, ISRO said that after the undocking, it has planned further experiments with satellites.

“The SPADEX satellites were successfully docked on 16 January 2025. ISRO has now accomplished the pivotal operation of undocking of SPADEX satellites in the very first attempt on 13th March, 2025 at 09:20 Hrs (ISD),” ISRO said in a statement.

The undocking of the satellites took place in 460 km circular orbit with 45-degree inclination, the space agency explained.

It added that the satellites are now orbiting independently and their health is normal.

With this, ISRO has now successfully demonstrated all the capabilities required for rendezvous, docking and undocking operations in a circular orbit.

ISRO said the in-orbit performance of the docked satellites was extensively analysed and an immediate opportunity was found to be feasible from March 10, 2025 till March 25, 2025. The entire operations were monitored through ground stations located at Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mauritius.

“Having accomplished this major mile stone of undocking, further experiments with satellites are planned in the coming days,” ISRO said. According to the space agency, exhaustive ground simulations and analysis were the cornerstone of achieving the undocking in the first attempt itself. Various tests replicating on-orbit conditions were meticulously planned and carried out in preparation for the earliest opportunity for undocking operations.

ISRO said it has now successfully demonstrated space docking technology using two small satellites and termed it as a cost-effective experiment.