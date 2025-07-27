Israeli military says it will pause fighting in 3 areas of Gaza to address surging hunger

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said Sunday it would begin a “tactical pause” in fighting in three areas of Gaza as part of steps to address a worsening humanitarian situation.

The military said it would halt activity in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time every day until further notice, beginning Sunday.

In a statement, the military said it would also designate secure routes to help aid agencies deliver food and other supplies to people across Gaza.