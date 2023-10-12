MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Israeli military says it is preparing ground assault, but no decision has been made
Big Story

Israeli military says it is preparing ground assault, but no decision has been made

BY Agencies12 Oct 2023 6:13 AM GMT
Israeli military says it is preparing ground assault, but no decision has been made
X

The Israeli military says it is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but that the nation's political leaders have not yet decided on one.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces "are preparing for a ground maneuver if decided."

Israel has called up some 360,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend. It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X