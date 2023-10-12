Israeli military says it is preparing ground assault, but no decision has been made
The Israeli military says it is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but that the nation's political leaders have not yet decided on one.
Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces "are preparing for a ground maneuver if decided."
Israel has called up some 360,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend. It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.
