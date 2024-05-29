Israeli air strike kills 45 civilians, ignites global outrage

At least 45 individuals, including children, perished in a devastating air strike on a refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah, executed by Israeli forces. This incident, which has triggered widespread international outrage, comes mere days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to cease its operations in Rafah, further deepening Israel's global isolation over its actions in Gaza.

The Israeli military initiated the attack late Sunday, following a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas towards the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted. Despite the top UN court's directive to halt its operations, Israeli forces continued their assault on Rafah, a town once considered a sanctuary within the territory.

The phrase "All Eyes on Rafah" has gained significant traction on social media, symbolizing the ongoing crisis in the city. Global support for Palestinians affected by Israeli strikes has surged, with numerous celebrities voicing their solidarity under the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah. Rafah, which previously served as a major entry point for humanitarian aid, has seen its critical crossing seized by Israeli forces amid their intensified military offensive.

The conflict in Rafah has led to the displacement of over a million Palestinians, many of whom had already been uprooted by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinians report feeling vulnerable to Israeli attacks regardless of their location, moving up and down the Gaza Strip in search of safety. The health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza stated that Israeli shelling has rendered nearly all health facilities in Rafah inoperative, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Humanitarian organizations have issued dire warnings about the escalating crisis in Gaza, as the fighting in Rafah has severed essential aid routes into the territory. Despite renewed global condemnation and warnings from the United States, Israel has vowed to persist with its Rafah offensive.

The UN has long cautioned about a potential famine, especially in northern Gaza, and the recent incursion into Rafah has heightened concerns about malnutrition in the south. The Israeli military claimed responsibility for targeting a Hamas compound in Rafah, resulting in the deaths of senior Hamas operatives Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar. They acknowledged civilian casualties from the strike and subsequent fire, noting that an investigation is underway.

The U.S. faces increasing pressure to adopt a firmer stance as the international community reacts to the deadly air strike in Rafah. Questions loom over President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's actions in light of the International Court of Justice's order to cease operations.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, which erupted after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel killing over 1,170 people, predominantly civilians, has seen a severe retaliatory offensive from Israel. To date, this retaliation has claimed the lives of at least 36,096 individuals in Gaza, marking a devastating chapter in the protracted conflict.