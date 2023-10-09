MillenniumPost
Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack

BY Agencies9 Oct 2023 11:30 AM GMT
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas for the surprise attack a day earlier.

The Israeli military has tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides.

The fighting continued in several locations Monday morning.

