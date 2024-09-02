Israel recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israel on Sunday recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a young Israeli-American who had become one of the most prominent captives held by Hamas. Goldberg-Polin's parents had met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis, in a high-profile campaign advocating for his release. The military reported that the hostages were killed shortly before Israeli forces arrived in a rescue attempt. This tragic development has intensified public outcry against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with many blaming him for failing to secure the hostages' release through negotiations with Hamas, which have stalled for months.

Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the deaths and vowed to hold Hamas accountable, stating that the killings demonstrate the militant group's unwillingness to reach a cease-fire agreement. The bodies were discovered in a tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza, where another hostage was rescued just a week earlier. Families of the hostages are now calling for mass protests, demanding a cease-fire and immediate efforts to secure the release of those still held captive.