Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire as Nasrallah vows retaliation

Beirut: Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, condemned Israel’s mass bombing attack using its communications devices, calling it a “severe blow” and accusing Israel of crossing a “red line.” Despite the assault, Nasrallah vowed to continue daily strikes into northern Israel, warning that Israelis would not return home until the Gaza war ends.

As he spoke, Hezbollah and Israel exchanged new strikes, resulting in the death of two Israeli soldiers. The attack, which remotely detonated Hezbollah’s devices, killed 37 people and wounded 3,000, raising fears of further escalation.