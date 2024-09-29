Israel has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in airstrike

Jerusalem: The Israeli military says it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike.



The military said on Sunday that it killed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, in an airstrike the day before. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Several senior Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks, including the group's overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on Friday.