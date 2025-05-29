ISOs Act comes into complete effect, allowing joint command across armed forces

New Delhi: The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act, 2023, came into complete effect on Wednesday as the Union government issued a notification for the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Rules, 2025, giving more cohesion within the Indian Armed Forces.

Enshrined under Section 11 of the Act, the Rules intend to simplify the operation of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) by establishing a uniform system for command, control, discipline, and administrative authority over personnel recruited from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Act gives the Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command of an ISO jurisdictional authority over disciplinary and administrative control over all personnel, irrespective of their parent service. This will facilitate quicker settlement of disciplinary cases, remove jurisdictional uncertainties, and advance operational efficiency.

Among the Inter-Services Organisations defined by the Rules are “Inter-Services establishment”, “Inter-Services unit,” and “Joint Services Command”. These units are commanded by senior-level officers (Major General, Rear Admiral, Air Vice Marshal, or higher) and consist of members belonging to at least two of the three defence services.

The procedure to appoint officiating officers in the absence of the assigned Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-Command is clarified by the rules. The next higher formation will appoint an officer to act until formal orders are issued in situations of emergency when prior notification is impossible. Commanders of different levels of ISO—Joint Services Command, Inter-services establishments, and Inter-services units—are granted complete disciplinary and administrative powers over all personnel serving under them, under their respective Service Acts. All matters not dealing with under the rules or applicable service acts will be made over to the Central government to ensure clarity and centralised decision-making in rare situations.

For further easing joint command and control within joint military units, the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was tabled. On July 21, 2023, Standing Committee on Defence Chairperson Jual Oram submitted its report recommending the purpose of the Bill. One of the most striking features of the Act is its enabling provision, under which the central government can extend it to other forces raised and maintained in India. The Committee recommended that suitable notices be issued as soon as the Act comes into force, although it acknowledged this to be a fallback measure in the case of military emergencies. Another key observation was the absence of a prescribed timeline for concluding disciplinary proceedings under ISOs. The Committee urged the Ministry of Defence to explore mechanisms for expeditious resolution of such cases to avoid delays. The Act is now functional in its entirety with the establishment of these rules, a significant step towards better tri-service coordination and joint theatre commands. It is expected to accelerate disciplinary action, eliminate redundancy in administrative processes, and ensure the smooth functioning of joint commands.