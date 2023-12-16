Is it necessary for Rahul to politicise every issue: BJP on his reaction to Parl security breach

New Delhi: The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying the big defeat of the Congress in recent Assembly polls should have made him speak sensibly, but he continues to politicise every issue.



Earlier in the day, Gandhi claimed that unemployment and rising prices were the reasons behind the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, when two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber.

"I thought Rahul Gandhi will speak with some sensibility after such a big loss. But his condition remains the same. Is it necessary after such a big defeat that everything should be politicised?" former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked while talking to reporters.

The security breach is a painful incident and police should be allowed to do their job, he said, adding that the accused have been arrested and the conspiracy behind it is being unravelled.

Prasad said all political parties should have united on the issue, noting that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting as well.

Gandhi claimed that youngsters, who are not getting jobs due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, breached the security of Parliament.

He said it was the eruption of the anger long simmering among the country's youngsters.