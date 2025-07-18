‘Is anyone safe in Bihar?’: Parole murder convict shot dead inside Patna Hospital

Patna: A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Bihar’s Patna on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan, a resident of Buxar district, and went to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men were entering the ICU of the hospital and firing at the person.

Patna (central) SP Diksha said, “We are examining CCTV footage collected from the hospital authorities and trying to identify the killers.”

The man, convicted in a murder case, was a prisoner at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, she said.

“The police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole,” the SP said.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, said the SP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Prima facie, it appears that old rivalry might be the reason behind the murder, she added.

“Criminals, protected by the government, shot at a patient admitted to a Patna hospital. Is anyone safe in Bihar? Did such an incident happen in Bihar before 2005, during the RJD’s rule?” party leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged on X. Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, also alleged that the shooting has completely exposed the Nitish Kumar government.

“Law and order have completely collapsed in the state. I would demand the imposition of President’s rule when I meet the governor. Criminals are being killed on the basis of their castes,” he claimed.

Yadav went to the hospital but was not allowed to enter the health facility by the security guards deployed there.

In another incident, a person was killed by some persons outside his house in Patna’s Shahpur locality on Thursday morning, another officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham alias Bunty, he said.

“A police team reached the spot and found that the man had been killed outside his house by some unidentified persons. The deceased was attacked by sharp-edged objects,” the officer said.The body of Shubham was sent for the post-mortem examinations, and further investigation is on”, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

The exact cause of the incident is not known, he said, adding that a case has been registered.With agency inputs