Ireland targets stronger India ties as Jack Chambers leads week-long trade mission

New Delhi: Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers has begun a trade mission to India, becoming the first Irish minister to visit the country since the finalisation of the EU–India free trade agreement.



The week-long visit to three cities, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, involves meetings with government ministers and key business engagements across a range of sectors, including aviation, technology, pharmaceuticals and higher education institutions.

Trade between Ireland and India has increased by 90 per cent over the past decade and is now valued at €16 billion. This represents around 10 per cent of total trade between the EU and India. Trade between the EU and India is forecast to double following the finalisation of the trade deal.

There is an increased focus on new and emerging markets for Ireland, which is a central focus of the trade mission led by Minister Chambers and supported by Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly, as well as representatives from the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

In Delhi, Minister Chambers met airlines Air India and IndiGo, along with representatives from Dublin Airport Authority, and discussed developing a direct route between Ireland and India. It was followed by bilateral meetings with Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Trade and Commerce Jitin Prasada to discuss strengthening trade and diplomatic relations.

Minister Chambers also delivered a keynote address to students at the University of Delhi outlining opportunities to study and work in Ireland.In Bangalore, Minister Chambers will lead engagements with a range of IDA client companies, including Stripe, Photon Interactive, Infosys and Biocon.

In Hyderabad, there will be a series of meetings with Enterprise Ireland client companies, including Techfynder, My Compliance Office and T Hub Innovation Centre. Minister Chambers said, “In an increasingly uncertain and polarising world, strengthening trading relationships with new and emerging markets has never been more important for an open, outward-looking country and economy like Ireland.“Irish–India trade is currently worth €16 billion, and the new free trade agreement creates the potential for this to increase significantly in the period ahead, generating enormous opportunities for Ireland.

“There are historic and enduring ties between our two countries, which are now being complemented by strong economic links across key sectors, including aviation, pharmaceuticals and technology.

“The message from my perspective is that Ireland is open for trade, rapidly diversifying, and provides significant competitive opportunities for Indian businesses to invest and grow.”

He added, “The development of a direct Ireland-to-India airline route would expand business opportunities while also supporting better connectivity for the approximately 100,000 people of Indian origin living in Ireland, as well as creating major tourism potential.”