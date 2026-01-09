Iranian state television airs speech by supreme leader Khamenei addressing nationwide protests

Dubai: Iranian state television on Friday aired a speech by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing the nationwide protests.

The snap speech by Khamenei shows how seriously authorities are taking the protests, which saw the Iranian government shut down the internet and telephone lines to the outside world.

Iranian protesters shouted and marched through the streets from Thursday night into Friday morning after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for demonstrations

Iranian state TV earlier alleged “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were “casualties,” without elaborating.