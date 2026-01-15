Iranian FM discusses ‘evolving situation’ with Jaishankar as India tells citizens to leave Iran

New Delhi: India on Wednesday urged its nationals living in Iran to leave the country by available means and issued a fresh warning against travelling there, citing rapidly deteriorating conditions amid growing international tensions over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that have reportedly killed more than 2,500 people.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi late Wednesday evening. “Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The call came shortly after India’s latest advisory was issued.

In its second advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran asked all Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to “leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” and to remain in contact with the mission. The embassy said a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the mission said.

The embassy also asked Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to exercise due caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place, and keep passports and other travel and immigration documents readily available. Indian residents on long-term visas were advised to register with the mission.

Addressing potential communications restrictions, the embassy said families in India should assist with registration if an Indian national is unable to do so due to internet disruptions in Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), separately, reiterated that Indian nationals should avoid travelling to Iran “until further notice” because of “ongoing developments” in the country. The latest warning follows an earlier advisory issued on January 5, when the government had urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel and advised those already in Iran to stay away from protest sites.

The advisory comes as tensions rose further after US President Donald Trump signalled possible military action if Tehran continued its crackdown. “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” Trump told CBS News. Trump also said on Tuesday that “help is on the way” in a message directed at protesters, and has already announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Tehran.

The unrest began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial fell to record lows. What started as protests linked to economic hardship has expanded across all 31 provinces and evolved into broader calls for political change.

The situation has worsened sharply over recent days, with the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) putting the death toll from nationwide protests at over 2,500.