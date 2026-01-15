Iran warns Saudi, UAE, Turkey of strikes on US bases if Washington attacks

Tehran: Iran issued a sharp warning to several US allies in the Middle East on Wednesday, saying American military installations in their territories could be targeted if Washington launches strikes against the Islamic Republic, as nationwide protests inside Iran intensified and officials signalled swift trials and executions for detainees.

An official familiar with the matter told Reuters that Tehran had communicated to “regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey,” that US bases located there would be attacked if the United States targets Iran, adding that Iran had urged these governments to prevent Washington from carrying out any military action. The warning came amid heightened regional tensions after the United States intervened in the recent 12-day armed conflict between Iran and Israel by striking three nuclear facilities in Iran.

In a parallel security move, the United States asked some personnel to evacuate Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, according to three diplomats cited by Reuters. Al Udeid, described as the Middle East’s largest US base, houses around 10,000 troops.

The latest developments unfold as Iran grapples with mass demonstrations driven by economic instability, soaring inflation and growing anger toward the Islamic regime. A US-based monitoring group, the Human Rights Activists News Agency, reported that at least 2,571 people have been killed in the crackdown, with 2,403 described as protesters and 147 as government-affiliated. The group said 12 children were among the dead, along with nine civilians it said were not taking part in demonstrations. More than 18,100 people have been detained, it said. The Associated Press noted it has been unable to independently verify the toll due to communications disruptions.

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, indicated in a video shared by Iranian state television online that authorities intended to act quickly against those arrested. “If we want to do a job, we should do it now… If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect,” he said. “If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”

US President Donald Trump, speaking in an interview aired Tuesday, warned of consequences if Iran begins executing protest detainees. “We will take very strong action,” Trump said. Rights groups have raised alarms over potential hangings, with a rights organisation saying 26-year-old Erfan Soltani is set to become the first person executed in relation to the protests. On Wednesday, Iran held a mass funeral for about 100 security force members killed during the unrest, after authorities had earlier said the figure would be 300. Tens of thousands attended, according to AP, holding Iranian flags and photos of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, communications remained strained. Activists said Starlink had begun offering free service in Iran, helping users bypass an internet shutdown launched on January 8. “We can confirm that the free subscription for Starlink terminals is fully functional,” said Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles-based activist involved in getting terminals into Iran, adding that the group tested it using a newly activated terminal inside the country. Starlink did not immediately confirm the move, while residents reported security forces searching for satellite dishes in northern Tehran.