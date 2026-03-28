Iran Strikes Kuwait, Dubai As President Issues Warning To Gulf Neighbours

Iran claimed that it struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the Middle East conflict continued. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out precise missiles and drone strikes on these "hideouts" that had more than 500 US Army personnel.

The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.

The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam."

However, US Central Command has fact-checked this claim and stated that no US personnel have been attacked in Dubai.

"The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded," the official account of the US Central Command wrote on X.

Iranian President's Warning To Gulf Countries

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against supporting the US-Israel alliance. He warned the countries to not allow the US and Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

Kuwait International Airport Struck By Drones

Kuwait ​International Airport was struck by multiple drone attacks that damaged its radar system; however, no casualties were reported.

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson later said the ​attacks ​were ⁠carried out by Iran, its ​proxies, and the ​armed ⁠factions it supports.